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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:16AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 10:44 AM
Published 2:16 AM

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today and
Sunday. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph Monday. Wind
will decrease at night.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. RH recovery will be fair tonight
and Sunday night.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Lows in the upper
20s to upper 30s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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