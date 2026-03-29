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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 12:25PM MDT until March 30 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 12:25 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially near recent
agricultural activity.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

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