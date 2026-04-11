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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 12:40PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 12:40 PM

At 1240 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Thayne, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Star Valley Ranch and Freedom around 1245 PM MDT.
Stewart Peak around 1255 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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