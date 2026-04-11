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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 4:41 PM

At 441 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Diamondville to 12
miles south of Little America. Movement was northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Opal around 445 PM MDT.
Granger and Little America around 450 PM MDT.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 57 and 70.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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