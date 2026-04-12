Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 12 at 1:58PM MDT until April 12 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 1:58 PM

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Blaine County in central Idaho…
Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
South central Butte County in southeastern Idaho…
Power County in southeastern Idaho…
Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…
Eastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
Northeastern Minidoka County in south central Idaho…

* Until 230 PM MDT.

* At 157 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 16 miles south of Craters Of The Moon to 14 miles
northeast of Lake Walcott to near Cold Water Rest Area, moving east
at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen,
Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Peak,
Springfield, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport,
Sterling, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Pilar Butte, and Coxs Well
Airport.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or
lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out
to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.