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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued April 12 at 1:42PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 1:42 PM

At 141 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Downey, or 9 miles north of Swanlake, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Grace, Downey,
Arimo, Virginia, Niter, and Malad Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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