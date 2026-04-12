Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued April 12 at 2:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 2:12 PM

At 212 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms and gusty
outflow winds along a line extending from Bear Lake to 6 miles
northwest of Lava Hot Springs. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs, Montpelier, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot
Reservoir, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Georgetown, Saint Charles,
Dingle, Thatcher, Henry, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Chesterfield,
Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, and Border Summit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.