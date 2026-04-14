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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 11:53AM MDT until April 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

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Published 11:53 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a likelihood of moderate winter
weather impacts. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches above
5,000 feet, including area mountain passes. Total snow
accumulations of up to 2 inches in lower elevation valley areas.

* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass,
Williams Creek Summit, Salmon, Shoup, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone
Pine, and Bannock Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions
to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure
may occur. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, especially over higher passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An elevated risk exists for snow squalls to
produce poor visibility and gusty winds as the front arrives
Wednesday evening across mountain pass areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.
Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in
hypothermia.

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