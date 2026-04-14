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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 12:34PM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 12:34 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet elevation. Total snow
accumulations between 6 and 18 inches. 1 to 7 inches expected
below 7000 feet elevation. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

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