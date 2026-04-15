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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 15 at 1:30PM MDT until April 16 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 1:30 PM

* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 24
to 32 degrees. A Hard Freeze is possible. For the second Freeze
Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 15 to 20 degrees. A Hard Freeze
is expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake
River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM MDT
Thursday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM MDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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