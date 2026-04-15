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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 2:12AM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:00 AM
Published 2:12 AM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, a widespread
hard freeze with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 possible.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT
this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night
through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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