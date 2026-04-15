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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 1:30PM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 8:00 PM
Published 1:30 PM

* WHAT…Snow above 7000 ft elevation. Additional snow accumulations
up to 10 inches, except 1 to 3 inches at valley floors. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

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