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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 2:09AM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:00 AM
Published 2:09 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet elevation. Total snow
accumulations between 6 and 18 inches. 1 to 7 inches expected
below 7000 feet elevation. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

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