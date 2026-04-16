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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 12:42AM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 12:42 AM

* WHAT…Snow above 7000 ft elevation. Additional snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

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