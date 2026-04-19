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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 19 at 12:45AM MDT until April 19 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 8:24 AM
Published 12:45 AM

* WHAT…Lows for Sunday morning will range 23 to 28 degrees. A Hard
Freeze is likely.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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