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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 4:59PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

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Published 4:59 PM

At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 17 miles northeast of Drummond to near Chester.
Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail
damage to vegetation is possible.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central
Teton County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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