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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 5:30 PM

At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Drummond to near Rexburg.
Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Sugar City, Tetonia Research Station, and Green Canyon Hot
Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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