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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 4:47 PM

At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Rendezvous Peak, which is 10 miles southeast of Alta, moving north at
15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail
damage to vegetation is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Teton
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

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