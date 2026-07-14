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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 4:50PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
New
Published 4:50 PM

At 450 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Moran Bay, which is 7 miles west of Moran Junction, moving northwest
at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Leigh Lake and Moran Bay around 455 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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