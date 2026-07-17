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Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 2:46PM MDT until July 17 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:16 PM
Published 2:46 PM

At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The heavy rain has moved out of
the area, but additional lighter rain up to 0.25 inches is possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Driggs and Victor.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

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