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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 1:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 1:07 PM

At 107 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles northeast of Ririe Reservoir, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Newdale, Tetonia Research Station, and Green Canyon Hot Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

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