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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
New
Published 6:15 PM

At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Moose, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Moose and Phelps Lake around 620 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

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