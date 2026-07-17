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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 7:53PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

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Published 7:53 PM

At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Heart Lake, which is 11 miles southeast of Grant Village, moving
northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail
damage to vegetation is possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone around 800 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

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