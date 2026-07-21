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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:17 PM

At 415 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
northeastern Palisades Reservoir, moving east at 10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Palisades Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

If on or near Palisades Reservoirs, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.

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