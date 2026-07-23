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Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 10:28PM MDT until July 24 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 10:28 PM

FFWPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Wapiti burn scar in…
West Central Custer County in central Idaho…

* Until 1230 AM MDT.

* At 1028 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Wapiti Burn Scar.
Between 0.4 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the
burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Wapiti burn
scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and
other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Wapiti Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the
Wapiti Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cape Horn Area and Banner Summit.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and ditches
in the Wapiti Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated
across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If
you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

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