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Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 12:33AM MDT until July 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 8:04 AM
Published 12:33 AM

* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 100 degrees expected across valley
locations within the advised areas.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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