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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 1:12PM MDT until July 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 1:12 PM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 427…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, AND
427…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM
to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms can produce frequent
lightning that may in turn produce wildfire starts in
receptive fuels.

* THUNDERSTORMS…A mix of wet and dry storms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 35 mph with peak gusts nearing 45-
55 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

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