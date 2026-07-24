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Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 24 at 6:16PM MDT until July 24 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 6:16 PM

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 613 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Henrys Lake,
moving east at 60 mph. Other thunderstorms are rapidly developing
around Island Park as well.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Mesonet. At 507 PM MDT, 75 mph winds were reported
from the Red Rock RAWS mesonet site in southern Montana.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…
Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Big Springs, Targhee Pass, Red
Rock Pass, and Raynolds Pass.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are
occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is
one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

If on or near Henrys Lake, get away from the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

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