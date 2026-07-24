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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 1:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 1:35 PM

At 134 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Inkom, or 8 miles east of Pocatello, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Chesterfield Reservoir, northern Blackfoot Reservoir, Inkom, Fort
Hall Mount Putnam, Cutthroat Trout Campground, Trail Creek
Campground, and Grays Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

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