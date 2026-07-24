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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 2:55PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 2:55 PM

At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from
Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, or near Pocatello, to 6 miles
northwest of Rockland, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,
Chubbuck, Rockland, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Bannock Peak,
Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,
Pocatello Airport, and Massacre Rocks.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

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