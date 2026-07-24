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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 3:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 3:53 PM

At 351 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of
outflow winds from near Inkom to American Falls Reservoir, moving
northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall
Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek
Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Rockford, Moreland, Fort Hall Mount
Putnam, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,
Groveland, and Wapello.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

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