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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 6:24 PM

At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds
north of Bear Lake, moving south at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Fish Haven, and Liberty.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

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