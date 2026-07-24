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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 7:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 7:24 PM

At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
extending from Sweetzer Summit to Curlew Junction, Utah, moving
northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Holbrook Summit, Pauline, Holbrook, Stone, Roy, and Sweetzer
Summit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

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