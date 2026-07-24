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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 8:57PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

By
Published 8:57 PM

At 857 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles west of Gilmore, or 52 miles south of Salmon, moving northeast
at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Leadore.
Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening
weather conditions.

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