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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 4:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:53 PM

At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Malta, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Malta, Yale Rest Area, and Idahome.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Fire crews working near active fires should prepare for strong, gusty
and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds that will increase fire
behavior. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Fire crews should move to
safety zones immediately.

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