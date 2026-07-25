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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 6:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 6:53 PM

At 652 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Cold Water Rest Area, or 15 miles east of Lake Walcott, moving
northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Neeley, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Cold Water
Rest Area, and Massacre Rocks.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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