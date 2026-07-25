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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 7:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 7:24 PM

At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Portneuf Gap, or 7 miles southeast of Pocatello, moving northeast at
25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Eastern Pocatello, Inkom, and Portneuf Gap.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

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