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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 9:26PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 9:26 PM

At 925 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 10 east of Idaho Falls to Palisades Reservoir moving
northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Driggs, Ashton, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Felt, Marysville,
Palisades Reservoir, Victor, Teton, Ririe, Tetonia, Irwin, Drummond,
Archer, Chester, Bone, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Tetonia Research
Station, and Green Canyon Hot Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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