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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 9:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 9:39 PM

At 937 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorms 9 miles east of Snowville, moving northeast at 45 mph.
Another areas of storms was 20 miles south of Malta moving
northeast towards Juniper area of Interstate 84 over the next 45
minutes. near

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Preston, Malad, Franklin, Juniper, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest
Area, Holbrook Summit, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Mapleton, Stone,
Sweetzer Summit, Mink Creek, Samaria, Whitney, Riverdale, and
Holbrook.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

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