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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 5:38PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 5:38 PM

At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
South Entrance, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Lewis Falls around 545 PM MDT.
Heart Lake around 550 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

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