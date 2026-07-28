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Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 5:14PM MDT until July 28 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 5:14 PM

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
Northeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…
Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 514 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Hall
Bannock Creek Lodge, or 9 miles west of Pocatello, moving northeast
at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall
Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite,
Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport,
Groveland, Sterling, and Wapello.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

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