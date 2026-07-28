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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:47 PM

At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers near American
Falls, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Bannock
Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, and Sterling.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough
chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.

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