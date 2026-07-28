Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 6:58 PM

At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
northwestern American Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall
Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Taber, Fort Hall
Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello
Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Groveland, and Sterling.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.