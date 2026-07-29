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Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:39 PM

At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Albion, or 9 miles northwest of Malta, moving
northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Malta, Lake Walcott, Declo, Albion, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Idahome,
and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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