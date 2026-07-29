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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 5:09PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 5:09 PM

At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Cold Water Rest Area, or near Lake Walcott, moving
northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Lake Walcott, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Yale Rest Area, Pilar
Butte, Massacre Rocks, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction, and Idahome.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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