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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 6:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

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Published 6:42 PM

At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of
Palisades Reservoir to 14 miles south of Wayan. Movement was east at
30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Several automated sensors in
eastern Idaho have reprted wind gusts between 50 and 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Alpine and Freedom around 645 PM MDT.
Star Valley Ranch around 650 PM MDT.
Thayne, Stewart Peak, and Star Valley Rest Area around 655 PM MDT.
Hoback around 700 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Afton,
Turnerville, and Grover.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

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