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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 6:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 6:58 PM

At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Northwest
INL to Idaho Falls. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Terreton, Lorenzo, Shelley, Ucon, Menan,
Roberts, Firth, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Atomic City, Southeast Inl,
Northwest Inl, East Butte, Sage Junction, Osgood, Thornton, and
Kettle Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

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