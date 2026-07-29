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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 7:49PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 7:49 PM

At 749 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers near Oneida
Narrows Reservoir, or 17 miles northeast of Preston, moving east at
25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Paris, Bloomington, Mink Creek, Ovid,
Emmigrant Summit, and Liberty.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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