Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 3:58PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

By
Published 3:58 PM

At 358 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms extending from 17 miles southwest of Lemhi to 18 miles
southwest of Gilmore, or extending from 31 miles south of Salmon to
49 miles south of Salmon, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Lemhi, Leadore, Gilmore, Patterson and May.
Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening
weather conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.