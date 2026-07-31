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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 4:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 4:53 PM

At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Henry, or near Blackfoot Reservoir, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Henry, and Mill Canyon Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.

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